Ex-DEA officer charged with cocaine distribution as part of ‘Blue Shame’ sting operation

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A former Drug Enforcement Administration officer appeared in federal court on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, federal authorities said Thursday.

Johnny Jacob Domingue Wednesday and went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan Alanis on Thursday morning in the South Texas border town of McAllen. He was arrested Wednesday in McAllen as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Blue Shame, which has resulted in numerous arrests of law enforcement officials to date, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick, and Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations announced in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint, Domingue had been a federal task force officer for the DEA in Louisiana, and from late July through this month, he negotiated the purchase of four kilos of cocaine. The complaint says he agreed to pay $100,000 for the drugs. He also negotiated to transport another four kilos of cocaine, according to the charges.

On Sept. 9, Domingue reportedly traveled from Louisiana to Edinburg, Texas, and picked up a vehicle “loaded with eight kilograms of cocaine concealed inside a secret compartment,” according to a news release. And “Domingue intended to transport the vehicle to Houston and on to Louisiana to further distribute the cocaine to buyers.”

He is one of at least seven law enforcement officers and 20 individuals who have been arrested and prosecuted in connection with Operation Blue Shame. Homeland Security Investigations is the lead organization as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which also includes involvement from police departments in the South Texas cities of McAllen, Mission, Alamo, Alton, the Hidalgo County Sherrif’s Office, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine units.

If convicted, Dominguez faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.