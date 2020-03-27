EXCLUSIVE: Amy Wood interviews Operations Director for Unemployment Insurance in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News Anchor Amy Wood interviewed Unemployment Insurance (UI) Operations Director for South Carolina Brent Phillips Friday.

Listen to the full interview below:

South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims increased roughly 1600% for instate workers this past week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending March 21 totaled 31,054, as opposed to the previous week’s count of 1,996. This means 31,054 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

Additionally, advance figures show there were 772 initial interstate claims filed. Those 772 people live in South Carolina but filed for employment insurance against another state. That increase represented an approximately 800% increase over the previous week’s total of 97.



