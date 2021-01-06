Eyewitness recounts after car crashes into Anderson Co. gas station

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–We’re learning more after a car crashed into an Anderson County gas station, sending four people to the hospital.

It happened on Tuesday night at the Country Corner Exxon on SC 81. 7-News spoke exclusively with a bystander who said he said it all unfold.

“Not only could you see the doors blasted opened, you could see the whole radius and the impact. You saw dust flying a good 20 feet outwards,” said Christopher Bulla, store clerk at Stop-A-Minit. “It was scary being on this side,” he said.

Bulla works across the street at the Stop-A-Minit, which is directly across the street from the Exxon. Bulla said just before the chaos, the car was parked at his store.

“She was parked, sat out there for around five, ten minutes. I looked over eventually, and saw that she had drifted forward at some point. And I was helping another customer last night, when we started hearing loud screeching,” Bulla said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), said a woman driving a 2008 KIA was at the Stop-A-Minit for an unknown reason.

“I turned out the window and she had been running into a street light right there for about 10 to 15 seconds continuing to run into, despite not being able to move,” Bulla said.

As the car dashed across the street, Bulla witnessed more of the chaos outside his work window.

“There was some kind of jerk or something, she veered off, hopped the curb, knocked down some signs, veered through traffic,” Bulla said.

Bulla said later the car collided into the Exxon.

“Three people inside the building were transported for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was also transported,” said Trooper Joe Hovis, SC Highway Patrol.

As SCHP continues to examine why this happened, Bulla a first-hand onlooker, has this message.

“I’d say the same thing I say to every one of my customers, just drive safe and be careful out there. There’s a lot of crazy people out there. There’s a lot of crazy things. All you can do is just do your best and if it’s your time, it’s your time, but try to avoid that as much as possible,” Bulla added.

The store was opened on Wednesday, although one side was boarded up. 7-New spoke with the owner, who didn’t want to be on camera. The owner didn’t allow 7-News’ camera inside, as they are still working to repair after the incident.

This case is still under investigation by the SCHP.