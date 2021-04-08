Facebook and Instagram back online after widely reported outage

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Update: As of 3:11 p.m. PST, both Facebook and Instagram are back online.

A Facebook spokesperson offered the following explanation for the outage: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Original story:

Facebook and Instagram were down as of Thursday at 2:38 p.m. PST.

Around 2:06 pm, people began reporting the websites were offline, according to the outage detecter Down Detector.

More than 140,000 users told Down Detector they were experiencing outages with Facebook as of 2:29 p.m., while over 89,000 said that Instagram was offline.

Instagram is owned by Facebook. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline for about an hour in March. According to an NBC reporter, the outage was due to “a technical issue.”

