CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Corn mazes are at the top of the list for fall fun, but you have to have a healthy field of corn to have a great-looking maze after the harvest.

Dr. Michael Plumblee works at one of five of Clemson University’s research and education centers, his being in Blackville, South Carolina.

He said it’s not just rain and temperature that affect a plant’s growth, but the timing – it’s especially important for corn. Any lag in warm weather or any floods can stunt the stalk height and may even cost the plant its production of an ear of corn.

The Edisto Rec sits on 2,400 acres with crops like corn, cotton, soybean and even peaches, enabling agronomists to study pesticides and weather conditions to fine-tune and improve state farmers’ own crop production.