Fallen Watauga deputies to be honored at memorial service Thursday

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Community members will remember the lives of two Watauga County deputies shot and killed at a home near Boone last week at a memorial service Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were shot when they responded to a welfare check at the home of George and Michelle Ligon last Wednesday.

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said Ward and Fox entered the home and cleared the main floor but were shot by Isaac Barnes, Michelle Ligon’s son, as they made their way to the basement area.

“Given the amount of gunfire he was pretty well prepared,” Hagaman said. “They were making their way to the first level of the exposed garage, and that’s when they were surprised by him.”

Ward was able to be pulled from the house during a rescue attempt and was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment where he died from his injuries. Fox died at the scene.

Barnes reportedly fired shots at law enforcement into the night during the 13-hour standoff.

After several failed attempts to establish connection with Barnes, including one attempt made by someone who knew him, authorities made one last entrance into the house.

That is when they found Barnes dead.

Hundreds of people gathered last Friday to honor the deputies as their bodies were escorted back to Boone.

Thursday’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center (view map).

Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. All guests will be required to wear face coverings.

FOX 46 Charlotte will have full coverage of the service live on-air, online, and on the FOX 46 Charlotte Facebook page.