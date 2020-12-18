Family, friends, community remember Concord officer with touching memorial

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friends, family and community members remembered the life of a fallen hero Thursday night.

Officer Jason Shuping’s close friends gathered in prayer in front of his patrol car at the Concord Police Department Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old Shuping was killed in the line of duty while responding to a carjacking call. He’s the second local officer killed in the last week.

“At a time like this we need to be there for them,” said Susan Hunter of Concord.

After hearing about the deadly shooting, Hunter and her kids brought food and care packages to the Concord Police Officers.

“We felt we had to do something for our community,” Hunter said.

Shuping, who spent just a year-and-a-half with the department, was ambushed by Jeremy Davis, according to investigators.

29-year-old Jeremy Davis

Shuping was killed in the shootout. Fellow Officer Kaleb Robinson was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“I hope that the public can imagine and appreciate the shock, the pain and the suffering that this family is going through right now,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek.

The 29-year-old suspect was also killed in the shootout. According to prison records, Daniels served two years in prison, from 2010 to 2012, for an armed robbery conviction out of Mecklenburg County.

