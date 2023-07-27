SPARTANBURG, S.C. – (WSPA) – Casey Young’s family is still looking for answers to questions about her May 15 disappearance. On Thursday, the family held a press conference renewing calls for community help solving the case.

“We miss her so much,” Rachel White, Young’s sister said. “We just want her to come home and we want justice to be brought against anyone that’s responsible for her missing.”

In June, Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette charged Da’Ron Collins, Young’s boyfriend, in connection to her disappearance. He was assigned a $9,000 bond on charges of larceny and obstruction of justice.

Investigators said the charges stemmed from Collins lying to investigators and his alleged involvement with moving her car. Video presented in his June 2 bond hearing appeared to show Collins driving, parking and cleaning out Young’s car – all while wearing gloves.

“It is not fair that a beautiful, kind-hearted woman like my aunt has to endure all this pain, all behind the narcissistic man Da’Ron Collins is,” Zoe Gist, Young’s niece said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office previously said Collins is considered a person of interest in the investigation of Young’s disappearance.

An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward that leads to Young’s location and the identification of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Brandon Letterman at (864) 494-0644 or bletterman@spartanburgcounty.org.