GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The family of a man hit and killed Saturday night is now offering a reward for information that brings justice.

Greenville Police are looking for the person responsible for hitting 27-year-old Elijah Bartholow, while he was walking. Bartholow’s mother said the entire family just wants answers, and they are even offering a $500 reward.

“Right now, we are still trying to process the loss. It’s definitely a knock on the door in the middle of the night that no parent wants or should have to get,” said Angela Myers, Bartholow’s mother. “I think the hardest thing as mom is that I’m not going to see him anymore and I didn’t see him before this happened. So, I’m struggling dealing with that. That’s hard, that’s really hard,” she said.

The father of two and brother of five was hit Saturday around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Mauldin Road, and South Pleasantburg Drive.

“We were notified of a pedestrian that had been hit in the intersection as they were crossing the road. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not stop,” said Sgt. Jonathan Bragg, Public Information Officer with the Greenville Police Department.

Myers said her son was on his way to Waffle House where he worked third shift. She said he only lived in Greenville for the last five to six months.

“The hardest part is to know, someone did this and left him alone to die. They didn’t stop. They didn’t call 911, and they acted like he was nothing. That he didn’t matter, and he does matter,” Myers said. “No one should have to die like that, and no parent, no family should have to get that knock on the door in the middle of the night for something as senseless as this,” she said. “I mean we just can’t make sense out of it.”

“We want everyone to know, he mattered. As a family he had children. This is going to affect people, our family, his children not just days from now but months, years from now,” Myers said.

Investigators are now looking for a gray or silver Dodge Caravan, with a missing side mirror with damage to the front end of the car.

Stock image of type of car released by the Greenville Police Department

“Right now, they’re still looking for the suspect vehicle and the person driving and asking for people that know anything about the collision to contact us,” Bragg said. “The vehicle that they are looking for is a gray or silver in color Dodge Caravan 2005 to 2007 year,” he said.

Investigators are also looking for someone that was with him who could possibly know more about the incident.

“We did hear that there was another pedestrian that was with the person that got hit by the vehicle, and we are also looking for them,” Bragg said.

While the family is now offering a reward, Myers said nothing will be able to replace her son and their memories.

“Elijah growing up, he was always…had that smile that you look for if you’re having a bad day,” Myers said. “He was the humor in the dark times, and he could always make someone laugh,” she said. “I remember even when he was young, if he was in trouble I would try to discipline him and I couldn’t do it with a straight face,” she said.

“We were very close,” Myers said.

Now she hopes by someone coming forward, it will give their family justice.

“We know it’s not going to bring our Elijah back to us, but if someone can be held accountable for what they’ve done, it’s definitely going to give his children and his brothers closure. As the mom, that’s what’s important to me right now,” Myers said.

The Greenville Police Department said if you know anything about this case or have any tips, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.