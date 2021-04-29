Fans react to Trevor Lawrence becoming first in Clemson history to be taken No. 1 in NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s safe to say fans across the state of South Carolina were happy to watch former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence become the first in school history to be taken first overall in the NFL draft Thursday night.



“Ever since Trevor Lawrence was in the eighth grade, we have been waiting for this moment in Greenville, South Carolina,” said long time Clemson fan, Geoffrey Stinebaugh. “We knew back in eighth grade he was going to be the number one overall selection.”

Stinebaugh said he’s been watching Lawrence since the beginning and can’t wait to watch him takeit to the big leagues.

“And as the die-hard Clemson fan that we are, you know he brought us some national championships, the glory days, past three years have been amazing and we’ve just known this day was coming and we could not be happier,” said Stinebaugh.



Matt Owens has felt nothing but heartache following this past year’s season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I mean, so we won our first game… Super stoked,” Owens said. “Thought we were going for it, Minshew was our guy. Lost the second game and then you know just never kind of got going.”

Now he can breathe a sigh of relief.

“It’s unbelievable,” Owens said. “Like honestly we’ve been down for like ten years now. You know Blake Bortles was our guy for a little bit, then we had Garner Minshew, but you know we feel really good about this guy.”

Sarah Rossi just graduated from Clemson.



“We’re super excited,” Rossi said. “Obviously he was like, been our shining star ever since he got there.”



So did Gabbie Hoang.



“So we’ve been cheering him on all three years that he’s been playing and are excited to cheer him on even in Jacksonville, he’ll still be all over the place,” Hoang said. “He has such a huge fan base everywhere. The Clemson family really is a true thing that you experience when you go there so we’re all really happy for him.”

But for Toni-Ann Pierce, she said he’s an inspiration.



“I think it’s amazing to see how far he’s come as like a football player and as like an individual,” Pierce said. “Just by watching him from the time he was 16 and when he was young, he was definitely always heavily recruited. So, to see how far he’s come and to see hard work pays off is definitely amazing.”