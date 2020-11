OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -- Two Seneca men were arrested and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Oconee County Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said an investigation began after deputies received word from the Department of Social Services detailing sexual activity between a juvenile and 19-year-old Dylan Kane Douglas. As the investigation continued, the sheriff's office determined Douglas and another man, 19-year-old Brandon Michael Yon, were both sexually involved with a juvenile.