GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a single-vehicle collision, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said on Sunday.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as being 33-year-old Brandon Scott McAllister, of Hodges.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, McAllister was traveling west on Highway 246 near Quarry Rd. shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees.

He was pronounced dead a the scene.