HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FBI agents searched a home on Corbett Drive near Conway early Wednesday morning where a recent cross-burning happened as a part of an ” ongoing criminal civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination,” the agency said in a news release.

The home is in the 1400 block of Corbett Drive, the FBI said.

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

Horry County authorities have charged Alexis Paige Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, who live at the home, with second-degree harassment in the Nov. 24 cross-burning incident. They allegedly put up the cross facing a neighbor’s home and set it on fire.

Hartnett and Butller were both seen outside the home while FBI investigators were there and Hartnett was heard threatening to kill everyone at the scene, including law enforcement and media. News13 was the only media outlet there at the time.

At one point, Worden Butler was seen with his hands in the air in an effort to keep a News13 photographer from recording or taking photos of him.

Photo courtesy of Monica Williams

“We are working jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as our local and state

partners, to thoroughly examine this matter, and we’re dedicated to ensuring equality

and fairness within our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen said in the news release. “We have also been in communication with local community organizations to understand their concerns surrounding this matter and to emphasize our commitment to fostering trust and accountability. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided, but rest assured, we are dedicated to this matter and the civil rights of all Americans.”

The FBI said anyone who thinks they might have been subjected to crimes involving hate and discrimination should call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. County on News13 for updates.