FBI still needs your help finding serial bank robber ‘Too Tall Bandit’

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The FBI is still asking for your help in a case about a serial bank robber known as the “Too Tall Bandit.”

The FBI said his crimes span across three states over 11 years. They believe he has stuck 16 banks in total, with the most recent being in North Carolina.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as being between 6’2″ and 6’8″ and weighs between 210 to 250 pounds.

Officials said the bandit’s been targeting banks in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina over the last 11 years. They said he usually picks banks in more rural areas.

“These are banks that may have woods nearby for him to kind of quickly get away. And, perhaps, there is a car that’s parked somewhere else, but what we haven’t seen is a getaway vehicle, so we believe he may be hiding that somewhere nearby,” Public Information Officer for the FBI Shelley Lynch said.

Investigators previously told 7 News he typically goes in the bank right before closing time and is always heavily disguised.

“Sometimes a ski mask, sometimes a Halloween mask,” Lynch said. “Also, a heavy coat and other dark clothing. Most of the time, he has had gloves on; but, in several of the robberies, he did not wear gloves and it appears that he’s a white male.”

There are some things about him that you can be on the lookout for. Investigators believe he’s roughly 40 years old, possibly has brown eyes and a noticeable limp in his right leg.

“If you see him walking, then maybe someone will say, ‘Okay, I do know who that is.’ They may recognize his size. They may recognize the fact that the tellers say he has a very deep voice. Sometimes, he’s worn the same clothing, so someone might recognize that as well,” Lynch said.

According to the FBI, in each robbery, he’s carried a black handgun in his right hand.

He’s considered extremely dangerous and they say it’s important he’s caught before anyone gets hurt.

“We don’t want to waste another second,” Lynch said. “Typically, he does come into the bank in an aggressive manner. He points a gun at the employees who are in the bank, and, many times, he’s actually jumped the counter.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for any information that could help identify the suspect and lead to his arrest.

To report tips to the FBI, you can call 1-800-CALL FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Here is a list of the banks the “Too Tall Bandit” is believed to have robbed: