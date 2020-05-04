FEMA assistance available for residents impacted by April tornadoes

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Federal aid is now available to victims impacted in last month’s deadly tornado.

Driving through Seneca, you can still see tarps on many roofs and the devastation still present. With FEMA assistance now available, some families hope it will help them during their difficult time.

“I haven’t had the money and I don’t have insurance on my house,” said Patricia White, homeowner.

White has been living in her Utica Mill home for 49 years, but an EF-3 tornado left her with a huge bill for major repairs.



“I’m on a limited income. It’s hard living by yourself and trying to make ends meet,” White said.

Her husband passed way five years ago, and she was home alone when the powerful storm busted out several windows. The storm also damaged her roof.



“My mother, she was in the house and was running room to room when the tornado happened and it came up on her so fast,” said Vicki White, daughter of homeowner.

“My mother is going to need a whole new roof repair,” Vicki said.

They said it’s been difficult paying for repairs out of pocket. That’s why they’re happy to learn federal aid is now available.

“Mainly it’s for uninsured or under-insured homeowners. They have to have damage in the damage area from the storm. And they will have to prove all of that,” said Scott Krein, Director, Oconee County Emergency Services.

“We had 92 homes destroyed, 66 with major damage… and all of that together looked at about $5.2 million,” Krein said. “And then we had over 400 other homes that were affected in other ways, and all of those moderate damages were another $5 million.”

Leaders said FEMA Individual Assistance will help residents with eligible storm-related costs, not covered by insurance. They also said prior to receiving federal financial assistance, any insurance benefits must be exhausted to avoid duplication of benefits.

“There’s actually not a set amount for the individuals. There’s a formula that the federal government uses,” Krein said.

While many still have a long road to recovery, some families are appreciative of any help they can get along the way.

“So if my momma could get any FEMA assistance, we’ll be grateful. Like many other families who live around in the area as well,” Vicki said.

County leaders said they’re still helping with home repairs and electrical repairs across the County. They said recovery efforts will continue for many months to come.



Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways: