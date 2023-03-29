Fire crews spent most of the day Wednesday battling a multi-acre fire on a mountain side in the Lake Logan area.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews spent most of the day Wednesday battling a multi-acre fire on a mountain side in the Lake Logan area. As day turned to night, they were still fighting.

At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a mountainside above Reece Road to find a fire roughly 10 acres in size.

Over the course of the day, the fire grew to be about 75 acres, but firefighters believed it was “about 50% contained” at around 8 p.m.

“We are fortunate the conditions are good right now for continuing to keep the fire within containment lines. With humidity relatively low we are able to back-burn unburned areas, which will help us contain the fire faster,” said Matt Hooper, N.C Forest Service Haywood County Ranger.

Crews from the North Carolina Forest Service, including three B.R.I.D.G.E. crews, and the U.S Forest Service are also engaged in fighting the fire. In total there are about 50 firefighters on the

Containment lines have been established around the fire and crews from Lake Logan are protecting six properties inside the containment lines. No homes or structures are threatened at this time.

In addition to ground crews, five aircraft including scout planes, helicopters, and air tankers fought the fire from the air.

The Forest Service aircraft are limited to daylight hours, so their involvement has ended for the day. If needed, they may be requested to rejoin the fight at daybreak.