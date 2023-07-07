ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Fire Department is responding Friday evening to a house fire on nearby Goat Island.



Flames could be seen venting from the home shortly after 7:30 p.m., eventually engulfing the structure.

No injuries were reported as of 8:00 p.m.

Crews are asking boats to stay out of the water in the Intracoastal Waterway around the area so first responders can access the scene.

The IOP Marina is closed so crews can respond.

As of 8:40 p.m., the the home appeared to be a total loss.



Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.