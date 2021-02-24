Firefighter killed in crash was just starting out career; Chiefs comment on his passion for the job

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The community is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning.

23-year-old Tyler Warfield died at the scene. According to Highway Patrol, Warfield was travelling north on Silver Lake Road when a pickup travelling south turned onto Dillard Road and collided with the motorcycle.

He was on his way to the Reidville Fire station, after just clocking out from his shift at Clear Springs Fire Rescue.

When the Reidville Fire Department rushed to the scene of the accident, they didn’t expect to find one of their own.



“You know, it’s hard on us all. It’s hard when it’s somebody else, but it’s even harder when it’s one of your own,” said Reidville Fire Department Chief Patrick Evatt.

Warfield had worked at the Clear Springs and Reidville fire departments for nearly three years.

But despite him being gone— Chief Evatt said he’ll always be remembered as a great young man.

“Awesome guy,” Evatt said. “Came in every morning smile on his face, happy to be here. Loved life.”

One who was just getting started.

“He’s wanted to be a firefighter since he was three years old,” Evatt said.

Evatt said the department appreciates the outpouring of support, but that it’s more of a reflection of Warfield.

“It shows how much this person just in a short time in the fire service, how many people he’s really touched,” said Evatt.

Clear Springs Fire Rescue Chief Michael Huppmann agrees. He says Warfield was dedicated.

“He just went off shift this morning at 8 o’clock and went on his way to Greenville to go to shift down there,” Huppmann said. “I mean, that shows his dedication and devotion under the fire service, on his day off from here he was working for another fire department.”

And while both departments are down one-man, Chief Evatt has one request.”

“Just keep this fire department, clear springs fire department in your prayers. We’re going to need it,” Evatt said. “A nd keep the family in your prayers.”

The initial cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.