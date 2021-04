(WNCN) -- Zion Williamson has made an impact in many ways since dazzling us via high school highlight film that has translated seamlessly into the NBA. For those efforts and more, the second-year forward for the New Orleans Pelicans has earned his own signature shoe.

The Zion 1 makes Williamson Jordan Brandโ€™s first Gen Z signature athlete on a talented roster with other young NBA stars that includes Luka Donฤiฤ‡, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Caris LeVert. Williamson signed with Jordan Brand in July of 2019 and the team at Jordan Brand says they then began working on a signature line of shoes for the forward.