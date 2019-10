Fire crews on scene of Parkdale Mills in Gaffney (WSPA).

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several fire departments are on the scene of Parkdale Mills in Gaffney.

Grassy Pond, Boiling Springs, Cherokee Creek, Corinth, Gaffney, and Macedonia fire crews were at the textile plant located on Wilcox Avenue as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

7News is told there’s a fire in the duct work.

Parkdale Mills is the “world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns” with almost 70 plants in the United States, according to its website.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Fire crews on scene of Parkdale Mills in Gaffney (WSPA).

Fire crews on scene of Parkdale Mills in Gaffney (WSPA).