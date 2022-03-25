GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross responds to major disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, but a personal disaster can be just as devastating to an individual as one that impacts an entire region.

“Probably 90 percent of what we do is respond to local disasters,” Bill Griffith said. He’s a volunteer for the American Red Cross Upstate Chapter Disaster Action Team.

“Normally that’s going to be things like house fires. We can also do things like flooding in a community, things of that nature,” he said.

In 2021, the American Red Cross Upstate Chapter responded to more than 470 disasters. They assisted more than 1,500 people in the area.

“My role is to try to help them with replacement of prescriptions, eye glasses, dentures. Things of that nature to try to get them at least their immediate basic health needs met,” Griffith said.

Julienne Correa speaks Spanish, which is great aid to the Disaster Action Team.

“That is such a big relief to some of our clients,” Correa said. “Some of the Hispanics in our neighborhoods have language barriers, and there’s nothing worse than being under that level of stress, with that type of disaster… And to be greeted in their language, that’s super important.”

Beyond dealing with the needs of disaster victims – replacing basic items and finding them a temporary place to stay – is helping their mental and spiritual state.

“We don’t know how they’re going to be reacting to what they just experienced. They could still be experiencing it. The fire could be raging in the background. And with that is all their belongings. There could be pets. There could be deaths,” Dori Daumwart, of the Disaster Spiritual Care & Condolence Care Team, said. “We want to be so available to them.”

If you’d like to become a volunteer with the American Red Cross Upstate Chapter, you can contact them at (864) 271-8222.