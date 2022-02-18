First Responder Friday: Anderson Co. Mounted Search and Rescue Team

ANDERSON (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has a unique team that can handle unique assignments.

The Mounted Search and Rescue Team (MSaR) is made up of 14 volunteers. They are trained well beyond the basics of riding horses and all act as if they were sworn deputies.

“It’s a resource most other agencies and departments can’t say they have,” Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said. “Just having them is special and it’s not only to serve the citizens of Anderson County, but they’ve been out on several deployments to other agencies in other jurisdictions.”

The MSaR team has advantages when conducting searches compared to people on foot or riding ATVs.

“We cover terrain a lot quicker … because we can spread out,” MSaR senior trainer Mike Kinsey said. “We’re looking down into the grass, so our perspective gives us a little more in-depth search.”

They search in areas that can be challenging. Some team members have trained in grass standing six feet high.

“We can get through some streams, mudholes, swampy areas that most humans don’t really want to walk through,” according to Kinsey. “Lot of times the horse doesn’t want to walk through.”

The team trains once a month. The horses must have the right personality and training to work in search situations where sudden sounds of emergency sirens, helicopters in flight and even gunshots can be heard.

The Anderson County Mounted Search and Rescue team was established in 2011.