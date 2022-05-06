GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The motto on the side of the Belmont Fire Department trucks reads “Our Family Helping Your Family.” That sums up the attitude of a department that has been serving an area of Greenville County, west of Mauldin, since 1968.

“It means that we’re here for the community, the families within our community and our visitors,” Belmont FD Chief Anthony Segars said. “We’re always here for them, and any service we can provide, we’re going to provide it.”

The department has 10 full-time and seven part-time firefighters. There are also 25 dedicated volunteers who help staff the main building on Fork Shoals Road.

The Belmont Fire Department district is about nine square miles and is 85 to 90 percent residential, according to Chief Segars.

It also features an Explorer Program — for people between the ages of 14 to 21 — to help gauge starting a career in fire service.

“The school system [Greenville County School District] has also integrated the firefighter program into the schools so a lot of these kids coming out of school at 18-years-old are ready to go to work,” Segars said.

He suggested anyone interested in the Explorer Program to contact the department.