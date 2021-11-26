First Responder Friday: Berea Fire Department

First Responder Friday banner

BEREA (WSPA) – The Berea Fire Department serves about 25,000 people in a 19 square mile area of Greenville County.

There are 30 firefighters on the staff with three fire chiefs. This department answers about 3,000 calls a year.

One of the department’s busiest vehicles for the last few years is a pink fire truck. It’s wrapped in pink to pay respect to survivors and patients battling breast cancer.

The pink fire truck is called out two or three times a week to many events honoring cancer patients. That’s beyond October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We spend a lot of time with it at the cancer center for anytime someone has their last chemo treatment or last radiation we can go out,” Berea Fire Department Lt. Justin McKinney said. “We go to a lot of events. We have two guys who take it out very regularly. It’s used all over the county.”

The Berea Fire Department has its share of traditions. That includes holding a Thanksgiving breakfast every year, allowing families to come to the station.

