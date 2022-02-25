BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Fire Department, like many others in communities in the Upstate, is trying to keep up with massive growth.

BSFD Chief Scott Miller said the city population has grown from around 18,000 in 2011 to more than 30,000 in 2022.

The department has a roster of 45 firefighters with about half working on a full-time basis. The rest are volunteers, but most of them are local.

“We tell people the best part of this job is not the fires and excitement but that we get to help our friends and family. People we grew up with and people that we know,” Chief Miller said. “So, we really like having that hometown touch to our employees and our community.”

There’s another seven people on staff for the district that covers just over 25 square miles.

Sadly, the chief said he’s had to work too many fires that involved death in his career. Too many involve homes without smoke alarms or detectors that are disabled or not working properly.

“It’s a decades old message, but it rings true every day. Check the batteries, test your alarms. You need as much warning as possible if there’s a fire,” Miller said.