First Responder Friday: Clear Spring Fire Rescue

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Clear Spring Fire Rescue has been in service for more than four decades in Greenville County.

Times are changing with an estimated 25,000 people living in the 21 square mile district near Simpsonville. But this area isn’t growing, it’s exploding.

There’s no more certain sign than the incredible growth of homes and businesses near the Five Forks area.

Two fire stations serve the district with the main headquarters in a brand-new building on Woodruff Road near Highway 296.

It’s a major upgrade from the old school building where firefighters operated next door for decades.

“It’s light years ahead of what we used to operating out of the old schoolhouse,” Clear Springs Fire Rescue Chief Mike Huppmann said. “This building was clearly designed for us to provide good service. It’s designed for us to be able to grow with the community.”

Clear Spring Fire Rescue has 18 full-time firefighters. There are another 27 firefighters on part-time or volunteer status.

Chief Huppmann said he’s proud of the district’s ISO rating. It’s improved from a three to two with the goal to eventually reach a one.

He’s also pleased with the work surrounding fire departments have done to build partnerships to respond to major emergencies.

“Over the last four years, we’ve really created a solid partnership with our mutual aid agencies surrounding us,” Chief Huppmann said. “We have automatic mutual aid agreements where they come and support us for high duty calls and we do for them.”