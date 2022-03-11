COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cowpens Fire Department will celebrate 94 years of service in April. The department was started after a defective stove fire spread to other homes in the town in 1928.

Today, the department has 20 firefighters with about 70 percent being volunteers, according to Fire Chief Anthony Blanton.

Cowpens Fire handles about 350 calls across both Spartanburg and Cherokee counties per year, but it’s crews and equipment are often requested to help outside the town’s 8 square miles.

“[We have] high angle, water rescue, trench rescue and extrication. We pride ourselves on being a pretty decent rescue company,” Chief Blanton said.

The chief is also proud of the history of Cowpens and how it’s reflected in the fire department. The department is represented by the Minuteman mascot to help recognize its history dating back to the American Revolution.

“We adopted the Minuteman as our logo and that’s what we pride ourselves to say we’re responsive within minutes,” Chief Blanton said. “We’re pretty proud of it.”