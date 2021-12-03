First Responder Friday: Duke Energy

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Duke Energy first responders work 24/7/365 because there’s almost always someone in need of getting their power restored.

Falling limbs and traffic accidents are just some of the issues that can cause temporary power outages. Then there’s extreme weather. A strong thunderstorm from spring to fall or a massive winter storm can cause massive outages in the Upstate and western North Carolina.

“It could be a low hanging line or a downed conductor,” Duke Energy Supervisor Mike Fisher said. “We have reports of vehicles crashing into a pole, and structure fires are another thing that we receive 911 calls.”

Duke Energy has a staff of 48 people in the Greenville-Simpsonville-Travelers Rest area. There are also hundreds of contract crews and technical staff available when large numbers of customers have no service.

Fisher said his line work crews appreciate having police and firefighters on hand for safety as they go through the process of restoring electricity in lots of situations.

“There’s often times they show up and see they need other first responders out there to assist with making the scene safe before they can begin to restore the power,” he said.