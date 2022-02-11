First Responder Friday: Duncan Police Department

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Duncan Police Department has a relatively new chief who has more than 20 years experience with the department.

Chief Chris Miller was promoted to the top job about a year ago. He runs a department that serves an ever-growing population of about 3,800.

“But at any given time between school traffic and 290 and 85, there’s an additional 5,000 to 6,000 cars that are coming through each and every day,” Chief Miller said.

The roughly six square mile area of Duncan is serviced by 22 full-time police officers and school resource officers.

“People are moving in because of the great schools we have in this community. Support from the local churches and businesses,” Chief Miller said. “We just have a great community.”