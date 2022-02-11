First Responder Friday banner

First Responder Friday: Duncan Police Department

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Duncan Police Department

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Duncan Police Department has a relatively new chief who has more than 20 years experience with the department.

Chief Chris Miller was promoted to the top job about a year ago. He runs a department that serves an ever-growing population of about 3,800.

“But at any given time between school traffic and 290 and 85, there’s an additional 5,000 to 6,000 cars that are coming through each and every day,” Chief Miller said.

Duncan Police Department

The roughly six square mile area of Duncan is serviced by 22 full-time police officers and school resource officers.

“People are moving in because of the great schools we have in this community. Support from the local churches and businesses,” Chief Miller said. “We just have a great community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store