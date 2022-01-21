First Responder Friday: Easley Fire Department

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Fire Department has three stations that serve the city, but none is more impressive than its new headquarters on South Pendleton Street.

The two-story building was constructed around the current garages for its fire trucks and other vehicles. It has everything from meeting rooms to a small gym, but the second floor contains its most prized item.

Chief Matthew Littleton said the kitchen table at any fire station is sacred ground. Firefighters work 24-hour shifts, which means they spend about a third of their lives with their firefighting families.

And the kitchen table – this table in particular table – is a special one.

“The kitchen table is a very special place inside the fire station,” Littleton said. “There’s no ranks. There’s no anything. You’re all equal sitting at the table.”

This table was built by Easley firefighters. The wood was taken from the floor that stood on the property before it was cleared to build the new headquarters.

It also has something special. On the side of the table, there are nameplates of every career or volunteer firefighter of the Easley Fire Department. It includes the name of John Willis, who died from COVID-19 last year, according to Chief Littleton.

“The symbolism is that you always have a seat at the table,” Littleton said. “You gave to your community and retired from this fire department. You have a place here.”