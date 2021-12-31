First Responder Friday banner

First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Emergency Response Team

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Richard Mullinax was a firefighter for the City of Greenville for more than 35 years. He was assistant fire chief when he retired in late 2018. But he wasn’t done.

Mullinax immediately became the special operations coordinator for the Greenville County Emergency Response Team.

The ERT is made up of some 300 first responders, representing dozens of agencies – both law enforcement and fire departments – from all over Greenville County.

“The relationships are very important for our personnel for fire, police, and EMS to come together and form these specialized teams for requests,” Mullinax said.

Mullinax needs to coordinate efforts to help in all kinds of emergencies. That could be missing person searches, lost hikers, hazardous material spills, or swift water rescues as well as emergencies that can be caused by severe weather.

“We respond to requests from either in county or out of county. When departments need a specialized or specialized equipment, ERT is available for response,” he explained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store