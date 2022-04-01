GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a new way to help you coming soon to Greenville County.

The Greenville County EMS Bike Team will debut later this year. It will bring a major advantage to helping people in need of medical care at large gatherings, such as Fall For Greenville.

“We’re able to get into a crowd of 10,000 people,” Dan Vasquez, of the Greenville County EMS Bike Team, said. “What would take an ambulance 45 minutes to get through the barricades, get through the crowd, we’re eliminated a 30-plus minute response time, just due to the conditions, down to five to six minutes response time.”

Once a bike team member gets to a patient, Vasquez said they can provide the same amount of care.

“We have all the equipment that a fully equipped ambulance would have. We have oxygen. We have the ability to defibrillate. We have cardiac monitoring equipment. We have all the medications and all the ability to treat any kind of airway problem,” Vasquez said.

He was recently named South Carolina’s EMT of the year.

There will be 12 members of the EMS Bike Team eventually. All members must be trained and meet a national standard through a program known as BICP.