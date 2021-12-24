First Responder Friday: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Police Department

GREER (WSPA) – Chief Bobby Welborn runs a police department unlike any other in the Upstate. His law enforcement team helps protect Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. That covers 3,500 acres in Greer.

Chief Welborn has 17 full-time officers under his command, along with K9 officer Alfred. The relationship officers have with people is different than a normal law enforcement officer on the street.

“These are law abiding citizens and we had very few incidents,” Chief Welborn said. “So, it makes it more enjoyable for my officers to be able to mingle and meet and greet with those individuals.”

GSP International Airport gets busy. Officials tell us about 3,000 passengers depart from the airport daily. That doesn’t include arriving travelers and other visitors.

“We’ve had the President come in. We have a lot of the ball teams that come in. Clemson flying out, so it gives them the opportunity to have some variety,” Chief Welborn said.