First Responder Friday: Greer Police Department

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer is a growing city, and its police force has been expanding to meet the need.

“If you run into people who either live or work in Greer, they’re very quick to tell you they’re from Greer. There’s some pride with that,” Greer Police Department Chief Matt Hamby said.

More than 35,000 people live in the city. That’s a 40% increase over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census.

“The city has literally doubled in population,” Hamby said. “An unbelievable amount of new construction is going on, so every year we’re recounting the population and trying to manage the growth as far as being able to keep up with police services as the city grows so rapidly.”

Chief Hamby has been with the department since 1993. He said the department has 64 sworn officers and 28 other people on staff.

Greer officers do more than just patrol the city. WSPA-TV collaborated with GPD for Cops For Tots during our Season of Hope. The department also has gang education for young children, summer camps and a citizen’s academy.