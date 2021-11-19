First Responder Friday: Henderson County Rescue Squad

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Kimberly Lughart volunteers with the Henderson County Rescue Squad.

She’s an EMT, a technical rescue professional and an officer. She’s used to working in tight spaces. Lughart does cave rescues.

“I’ve been a caver for about 15 years,” Lughart said. “I’ve been on a couple of significant rescues.”

She was on the scene in 2019 when five men had to be rescued after being trapped in a cave in Russell County, Virginia. Lughart said those men didn’t have the proper climbing equipment with them.

Lughart is also trained for swift water, confined spaces, trench and mountain rescues. That work requires bi-monthly training.

She said there’s often a similar theme when it comes to rescues.

“We have a lot of rescues when people are unprepared. Especially in the woods. Sometimes people make mistakes or have a bad day,” Lughart said. “We’re here to help them with the worst day they’ve had.”