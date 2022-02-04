First Responder Friday banner

First Responder Friday: Honea Path Fire Department

Honea Path Fire Department (Source: WSPA)

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Fire Department is unique in Upstate South Carolina.

It depends heavily on volunteers. The city first hired full-time firefighters 12 years ago. Today, there are four full-time members of the department, but they depend heavily on 37 volunteers.

“We need more volunteers,” Honea Path Fire Chief Jimmy Smith said. “Since a lot of people don’t work in town anymore, younger people have more than one job to support families. And with their children, it’s hard to find people with time to come volunteer. That’s a big need for anyone who depends on volunteers.”

Chief Smith has seen it all. He’s been a member of the Honea Path Fire Department for 51 years. He’s been the fire chief for 25 years and is also a family doctor.

The Honea Path Fire Department stays busy. It answers up to 1,800 calls a year in the district that is just over four-square miles. That averages about five calls per day.

HPFD crews had answered three calls before 10 a.m. when we visited them on a recent weekday morning.

