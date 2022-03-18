INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker leads a department that serves its community, but he’s impressed with how well the city is ready to serve as well.

During our conversation, he talked extensively about how the community pitches in to help in times of need. There was Boo on Mill to celebrate Halloween in October and a November toy drive to get Christmas gifts to children in need.

But the Inman community came together to help a group of seniors who lost their homes in February. Their assisted-living facility was shut down after a criminal investigation of its owner. Those seniors got new places to live, but needed supplies of new clothes and bedding.

“The community really, really stepped up,” said Chief Tucker. “They couldn’t take anything with them except for what they had on their back. And without the help of them, I don’t know what those people would have done.”

Citizens of Inman even donated the cost of a POD to deliver all the goods to those displaced seniors.

“[They] were just living it up with their new clothes and it was just neat to get to see all them getting to use the stuff that were donated by the public,” said Tucker.

The Inman Police Department has 12 full-time officers. It handles an average of around 20 calls a day for the city that covers 3 square miles.