First Responder Friday: Landrum Police Department

LANDRUM (WSPA) – The Landrum Police Department is a model of consistency.

The city has around 3,000 residents, and Landrum Police answer about 2,800 calls a year.

There has been little turnover in the 14-member department. There are also two reserves and a code enforcement officer. Many of these officers have spent years or decades of their careers serving Landrum.

Police Chief Kris Ahler has been on the job for three years and says he wishes he started his career in northern Spartanburg County.

“We’ll put pictures on Facebook and people will call us and say, ‘hey I think I know that fella, I go to church with him,'” says Chief Atler. “That’s truly unbelievable in this day and age.”

Chief Ahler must make his budget work to serve the city.

“We reach out to our partners at SLED and the [Spartanburg County] sheriff’s office to provide the same services you get in larger cities,” he said.

