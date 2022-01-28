First Responder Friday: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office resumed it’s D.A.R.E. program in elementary schools last November for the first time in 17 years.

Through the program, school resource officers are teaching lessons about drug education and how to cope with potentially high-risk environments to fifth graders at several elementary schools in the county.

“Obviously, there’s a component there in regard to drug and alcohol and vaping abuse,” Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said. “How to report bullying if you’re victim of bullying. Mental health, really a holistic approach to students’ safety and well-being.”

(Source: WSPA)

The program was brought back this year without funding in the county budget. Right now, the D.A.R.E. program in Oconee County is funded through donations.

One sheriff’s office official said about 800 students are taught by SROs at their schools. It costs about $10 for each student to receive those lessons.

“Having the DARE program back at school is a tremendous asset, and we’re very glad and thankful that the program is back,” Master Deputy Watt said.