SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Trooper Justin Gardner is coming up on one decade of service with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It’s not a surprise he joined SCHP after growing up in the Spartanburg area and graduating from Boiling Springs High School. His father is a retired state trooper.

Gardner does have a simple message for drivers.







“Pay attention. Go the speed limit. Be courteous and look out for other people on the road,” says the trooper. “There’s a lot of people on the road. Everybody looks out for each other, and we’ll all be OK.”

Gardner was recently named the South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year.

“A Sunday afternoon and we a call about a possible DUI driver. They had wrecked right before I got there,” according to Trooper Gardner. “

“Myself and a civilian, we had to knock the window out and pull the guy out. He was having seizures. I ended up giving him CPR and he was able to survive the incident.”

But as Gardner points out, all troopers work hard and do that kind of thing every day.