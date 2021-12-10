First Responder Friday: Spartanburg Police Department

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Dylan Davis has been an officer with the Spartanburg Police Department for more than three years. He has been working with K-9 officer “Seko” since May.

“Being a K-9 handler is the best job in policing. I tell people it’s the most rewarding and the most fun,” Davis said. “He goes home with me; he goes everywhere I go. So, it’s awesome.”

He’s also a member of the SPD SWAT team.

Davis graduated from Broome High School and USC Upstate. He was an officer at the detention center in Greenville before he had a chance to come back and work in his home county.

“You see a problem and want to develop a solution to solve it. Trying to be a problem solver and taking those concepts and applying them to law enforcement just seemed to be the best fit for me,” he said.