TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Travelers Rest is becoming a popular destination in Greenville County.

The city has invested in its police department with a new building. Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford has been on the job for three years. He previously worked with the Mauldin Police Department.

“We want to get out in the community to solve problems and our officers will get out and talk to community members and business owners,” said Chief Ford. “We’re willing to work with them on a daily basis to try to solve whatever issues arise.”

There are 18 sworn officers on the staff with another six reserve officers who work as volunteers. They patrol a city that covers about 4.5 square miles. Travelers Rest Police also respond when called to campus by officers at nearby Furman University.

The chief said his focus turns now to the coming of spring and warmer temperatures. He knows the number of cyclists and pedestrians will increase in the city and on The Swamp Rabbit Trail.

“Watch out for them as you drive around town. Slow down a little bit. Let’s all share the road together and have a great time here in the city,” Ford said.

Ford also said Travelers Rest has a low rate of violent crime.