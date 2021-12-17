First Responder Friday: Union Public Safety

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Versatility is a must when it comes to working at Union Public Safety.

Everyone who works here must be certified by state agencies – the South Carolina Fire Academy and the Criminal Justice Academy – to be both firefighters and police officers.

“It’s very unique in this area. It requires a lot of work,” Union Public Safety Director Robbie McGee said. “It requires a lot of training on everything, and it sometimes makes it difficult to find people that want to do the job.”

The department has a staff of 40 with a few vacancies now. They serve the city in the heart of Union County with a population of around 7,500.