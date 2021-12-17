First Responder Friday banner

First Responder Friday: Union Public Safety

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Versatility is a must when it comes to working at Union Public Safety.

Everyone who works here must be certified by state agencies – the South Carolina Fire Academy and the Criminal Justice Academy – to be both firefighters and police officers.

“It’s very unique in this area. It requires a lot of work,” Union Public Safety Director Robbie McGee said. “It requires a lot of training on everything, and it sometimes makes it difficult to find people that want to do the job.”

The department has a staff of 40 with a few vacancies now. They serve the city in the heart of Union County with a population of around 7,500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store