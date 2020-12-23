Five charged in McDowell County home invasion

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Five people were arrested and charged following a violent home invasion on Reds Hill Road in McDowell County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Reds Hill Road resident reported multiple suspects broke into his home, restrained him, brandished a shotgun and brass knuckles, robbed him and assaulted him on the evening of November 21. The resident also noted the male suspects assaulted a female inside the house.

After investigation 21-year-old Joseph Farrakhan Hardy, 19-year-old Brayan Jesus Gomez, 19-year-old Christiaan Dewayne Sigmon and 19-year-old Ahmad Karreim Washington were all charged with assault, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the incident.

Additionally, 19-year-old Flora Thalia Mejia was charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

