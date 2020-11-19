Former ‘American Idol’ winner Kris Allen weighs in on COVID’s impact on the music industry

Top Stories

by: Aaron Nolan

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — The live music industry continues to evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists across the country are turning to digital shows and other avenues to continue making music and earning a paycheck. 

Former “American Idol” winner Kris Allen continues to write music and he recently joined the membership platform Patreon to allow his fans to enjoy his music. 

Allen joins Aaron Nolan on NewsNation Now to talk about the changes in a live stream coming up Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.

