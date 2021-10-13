Former Greenville sheriff Will Lewis ordered to jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The Supreme Court of South Carolina has denied a rehearing to Will Lewis, the former sheriff of Greenville County.

The Court previously affirmed his conviction in August, setting up Lewis’ petition for a rehearing.

“After careful consideration of the petition for rehearing, the Court is unable to discover that any material fact or principle of law has been either overlooked or disregarded, and hence, there is no basis for granting a rehearing. Accordingly, the petition for rehearing is denied,” the Court’s order said.

The terms of his 2019 appeal say that “He must immediately surrender to the Sheriff for Greenville County upon any order of the South Carolina Supreme Court either affirming his conviction or dismissing his appeal.”

Lewis was accused of misusing his position and county resources to pursue an affair with his former assistant, Savannah Nabors.

Nabors resigned from her position in April 2017 after informing Lewis that she would prefer their relationship to be “nonsexual,” to which Lewis replied that there would have to be changes, including her not accompanying him to meetings and on other work trips, according to today’s court opinion.

Following her resignation, Nabors accused Lewis of improprieties on a work trip to Charlotte via her personal blog in August of 2017. She then filed a civil lawsuit, accompanied by several recorded conversations between her and Lewis.

Lewis held a press conference in 2017, admitting to the affair but denying allegations of assault, rape, or stalking. He maintained their encounter was consensual.

Following a South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division investigation, Lewis was indicted in April 2018 for common law misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

Lewis was convicted in 2019 following a four-day trial. He appealed his conviction last October.