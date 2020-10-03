Former NJ Governor Chris Christie confirms positive coronavirus test

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NEXSTAR) – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who worked closely with Trump administration officials in recent weeks as part of Presidential Debate preparations, confirmed Saturday morning that he is now positive for coronavirus.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted.

It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate with Joe Biden. Since then both the president, aide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.

