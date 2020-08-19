Founder of Halls Chophouse, Bill Hall, passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The founder of Halls Chophouse, Bill Hall, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Hall Management Group.

“Mr. Hall leaves a legacy that is hard to capture in this brief message. From the west coast of the United States to the east coast here in Charleston, Mr. Hall built opportunity for people, families and communities,” said Jim Wahlstrom with Hall Management Group. “His vision for the future always stretched us and made us better.”

Wahlstrom said the team will continue to operate each of the company’s eight venues his honor and “serve our customers with the kind of generosity and excellence he demonstrated throughout the course of his life.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg called Hall a leader in the community and an “old fashioned gentleman” in a statement Wednesday afternoon, which you can read in full below:

“The sense of true hospitality that’s become synonymous with the Hall’s name here in Charleston was never a business strategy or a show for the general public–it was just a fundamental part of who Bill Hall was,” said Mayor Tecklenburg. “Bill was a leader in our community, a peerless friend, and an old-fashioned gentleman in the best sense of the term, always ready to put service above self. Our hearts go out to his family and countless friends at this terrible time.”