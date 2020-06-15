Fountain Inn pair arrested, charged with trafficking meth

Anthony Daniel Willard (L) and Jennifer Dawn Bobrowski (R), both of Fountian Inn, are facing multiple charges. (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A search warrant at a home on Hilltop Drive in Fountain Inn resulted in the seizure of over $50,000 in cash and over 80 grams of meth on June 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrant stemmed from a traffic stop in Greenville County where cash, heroin and 100 grams of meth were discovered. Deputies identified the pair pulled over as Anthony Daniel Willard and Jennifer Dawn Bobrowski of Hilltop Drive in Fountain Inn.

As a result, Laurens County deputies obtained a search warrant for Willard and Bobrowski’s residence and found over $50,000 in cash, 86 grams of meth, 3.2 grams of heroin, firearms and ammunition.

Willard and Bobrowski are each charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of heroin.