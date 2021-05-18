Fountain Inn Police investigating hit-and-run

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — Fountain Inn Police are asking for the public’s help following a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the hit-and-run happened on McCarter Road near North Nelson Drive on May 15 around 11:00 p.m.

The suspect is believed to be a driving a 2017 or 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Police believe the vehicle should have front end damage to the grill, hood and hood scoop.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Fountain Inn Police at 864-862-4461.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store