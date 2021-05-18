Fountain Inn Police investigating hit-and-run

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — Fountain Inn Police are asking for the public’s help following a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the hit-and-run happened on McCarter Road near North Nelson Drive on May 15 around 11:00 p.m.

The suspect is believed to be a driving a 2017 or 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Police believe the vehicle should have front end damage to the grill, hood and hood scoop.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Fountain Inn Police at 864-862-4461.